Young Agragarians hosting farm tour to show the snc?cma?qtn Agricultural Park

The Young Agrarians are hosting a tour and potluck to show off it's new agricultural park.

The 132-acre plot was recently transformed into a public park, farm, and land-sharing project by the Regional District of North Okanagan. It's the last of the historic BX Ranch, which originally spanned 6,300 acres, according to the Vernon museum.

The RDNO purchased the small portion of the land in 2015, and last year opened up applications for small farm plots with many farmers already moving into the space.

The Young Agrarians event features a tour of the area and community potluck. The regional land matcher will be there to discuss how the B.C. Land Matching Program can help find farmers for the land as well as finding land to match a business.

The tour is on May. 25 from 10 a.m until 1 p.m. at 4122 East Vernon Road.

Information on registration can be found here.