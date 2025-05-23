Birds change City of Vernon's work plans for rock slope stabilization

Photo: City of Vernon Some slope work has been delayed due to nesting birds.

Some rock stabilization work in Vernon is being delayed due to seasonal bird migration and nesting periods.

The City of Vernon says the construction schedule has been revised for the rock slope stabilization planned for Eastside Road.

The work has been moved to the fall and a revised schedule will be made available closer to the season.

Work on Apex Drive is also on hold for the immediate future. It's not clear when this work will resume, but details will be provided once the city confirms a timeline.

Stablization in the 3100 block of 35th Street is still going ahead and scheduled to take place between May 26 and May 29.

The city says 35th Street in the area will be fully closed during that time.

Motorists are reminded to follow detour signs and traffic control measures during this time.