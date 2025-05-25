North Okanagan Cricket Club gains Planet Fitness Vernon as a sponsor

Photo: Contributed The team with family and friends at the Planet Fitness

The North Okanagan Cricket Club (NOCC) announced they are partnering with Vernon Planet Fitness to celebrate the launch of the 2025 cricket season campaign.

The event, held on May 11 from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. drew a large crowd from the local community, including MLA Harwinder Sandhu and Vernon City Councillor Brian Guy.

"It is heartening to see local businesses rallying around our fundraising efforts to develop and participate in the sport of cricket in the Okanagan,” said Club Secretary, Hashan Sirisena.

Team NOCC is set to compete in the IST cricket tournament. The tournament features 10 teams and matches are played across various cities, including Kelowna, Kamloops, Salmon Arm, Osoyoos, and Revelstoke. The tournament highlights the expanding presence of cricket in the region.

In a gesture of support, Planet Fitness Vernon presented the team with free merchandise to help bolster the team's efforts.