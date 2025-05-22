Greater Vernon Water report gets budget approval from regional district

Photo: RDNO The report was approved at the May 7 Greater Vernon Advisory Committee, which bumped it up to be approved by the board before going ahead.

The Regional District of North Okanagan Board of Directors officially gave its stamp of approval for a report digging into staff concerns of Greater Vernon Water.

The report will delve into concerns like if the area has enough water to provide for planned future-development and how much water the area really has access to.

While staff concerns have been outlined in a report available online here, this newly approved report will look into the broader impact of concerns and help guide elected officials as they plan for the future.

The report is intended to be a first step of sorts ahead of a new master water plan which is currently from 2017.

The topic and report has gone through the Greater Vernon Advisory Committee which recommended to the RDNO board that funding being allocated for the deep dive. Last night, the board approved the funding which will be added to the next budget cycle.

It's not clear how much the report will cost to create.