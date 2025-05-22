Lumby Chamber getting $94,000 from the province for economic growth plans

Photo: Village of Lumby Lumby and District Chamber of Commerce to receive $94,000 for economic growth plan.

The Lumby and District Chamber of Commerce is receiving $94,000 from the province to fund economic development.

Stephanie Sexsmith, executive director of the chamber, says the funding will focus on supporting established businesses and also developing new businesses in the community.

"We are excited to have the opportunity to continue to work towards a strong local business community," said Sexsmith in an email. "Stay tuned for more details as the program develops and is implemented."

The $94,000 going to the Lumby chamber is part of province-wide government grants totalling $43 million going towards about 130 projects across the province.

Vernon-Lumby MLA Harwinder Sandhu says funds are to promote economic diversification and sustainability in rural communities.

"Lumby is a vibrant and resilient community, home to dedicated leaders who care deeply about its future," said Sandhu in a news release.

"This grant will support the Lumby & District Chamber of Commerce in growing local economic opportunities, creating good-paying jobs and bringing people together through more community events."

The chamber is developing a plan for business retention, growth and training services, community event expansion and residential and visitor attraction.