The Yellow Brick Road Experience is coming to Vernon on Saturday

Photo: Facebook/The Yellow Brick Road Experience featuring Andrew Johns Stage picture from The Yellow Brick Road Experience

While Elton John may have retired from touring, Vernonites can still get the Yellow Brick Road Experience this Saturday.

Andrew Johns will be at the Vernon and district Performing Arts Centre on May 24 at 7:30 p.m. performing Elton’s greatest hits.

Johns is joined by his band The Jets and the Naramata Community Concert.

“Experience first hand how Andrew commands the stage with his spot on piano and vocal skills that take you back to Elton John in his prime,” reads a release from organizers.

The Yellow Brick Road Experience will showcase hits like Candle in the Wind, Crocodile Rock and the classic Yellow Brick Road.

Tickets start at $49.95 and are available online at ticketseller.ca or by phoning 250-549-7469.