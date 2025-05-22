Swan Lake Nature Reserve turns 20, Regional District of North Okanagan gets update

Photo: RDNO Observation tower at Swan Lake Nature Reserve

The Swan Lake Nature Reserve is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, according to the North Okanagan Naturalists’ Club.

Harold Sellers, with the club, was before the Regional District of North Okanagan on Wednesday to give the board an update on work in the park.

“Well, it goes back 103 years now, when, as far as we know, the first person said this area should be a nature reserve and now it is,” said Sellers.

Ducks Unlimited purchased parcels the land in the reserve in 2005 and entered an agreement with the Regional District of North Okanagan to manage the park. Then in June 2023, the RDNO purchased the lakefront property on the east side of the lake, solidifying the parks nature reserve status.

The naturalists' club has been working on projects in the park.

“One of the first things that we did a few years ago that had significant support from the regional district was building this viewing tower, which has been immensely popular.”

He said people come from all over to make use of the observation tower which gives a better view of wildlife, particularly birds, in the park. The tower was a joint project by the RDNO and naturalists' club which cost $80,000 to erect.

In 2022, an osprey nesting habitat was installed and saw young birds each year. Last year a chick died for unknown reasons, but this year the birds are back.

Another focus of the club is planting trees and shrubs, particularly in riparian areas near the river bed.

“We had a great turn out last spring, particularly, I think we had about 35 people come out to help with the planting and from a variety of places,” explained Settlers.

Volunteers help keep the plants well-watered during the hot and dry sping/summer months. The group collects rainwater in barrels and has water donated from Stawn’s Honey that volunteers use to water seedlings and plants when needed.

The focus is on native plants which are sourced from Sagebrush Nursery in Oliver.

The reserve has been cleaned of old farming debris and interpretive signs put up for park users. More information about the reserve can be found online here.