Regional District of North Okanagan deadline for voter input approaching

Photo: RDNO Mission Hill Water Treatment Plant as pictured in a historic report on the plant.

Residents in the Regional District of North Okanagan have about a week to voice their opinion on a plan to borrow up to $18 million for a water filtration system.

The RDNO is currently accepting elector response forms until May 30 at 4 p.m. for an Alternative Approval Process, which would allow the district to borrow up to $18 million for a new filtration system for Mission Hill water Treatment Plant.

With an AAP, voters only need to provide a response if they are against the proposed decision, otherwise approval is assumed. Voter assent is required for any long term borrowing the district does.

If less than ten per cent of the population votes no, the bylaw will go ahead. According to a staff report submitted to the RDNO, ten per cent of affected municipalities — Vernon, Coldstream and Electoral Areas B and C — is 5,480 people.

RDNO has said the filtration system is needed to meet Interior Health water quality standards. It would target particulate removal and reduce suspended solids, turbidity, colour, taste and odour.

Staff has said the filtration update is greatly needed to ensure water quality long term.

People wanting to vote no to the borrowing can submit an electoral response form to the district office at 9848 Aberdeen Road in Coldstream. Forms can be found online or at the district office.