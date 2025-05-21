Okanagan Basin Water Board launches new Make Water Work campaign

Photo: Okanagan Basin Water Board Make Water Work, Plant FireSmart campaign launch on May 21, 2025 in Armstrong, B.C.

A new campaign was launched today to highlight how Okanagan residents can protect their homes during wildfire season.

The Make Water Work, Plant FireSmart campaign is led by the Okanagan Basin Waterboard and aims to help residents adopt meaningful practices to conserve water and strengthen the regions resilience to climate-related challenges.

“The ‘Make Water Work’ campaign is a natural partnership for FireSmart BC because the choices we make in our yards, how we conserve water and the plants we choose, can significantly reduce wildfire risk,” said Karla Hoffman, FireSmart BC landscaping expert.

The Make Water Work plant collection was initially developed in 2014 as an easy way for residents to transition to a more WaterWise landscape. Today, the plant collection is available at many garden centres around the valley.

At a ceremony held in Armstrong, OBWB Executive Director Melissa Tesche encourages residents to visit the Make Water Work website and pledge to conserve this summer.

“By making a commitment to water conservation through the Make Water Work pledge and implementing FireSmart landscaping practices, residents can build greater resilience for themselves and our entire community, no matter what the season brings,” said Tesche.

The campaign runs until mid-October. The community with the most pledges will be award the title of “Make Water Work Community Champions” and pledgers will entered to win one of two $500 WaterWise yard upgrades.