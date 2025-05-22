Vernon's Davison Orchards has peaches for the first time in three years

Ben Low-On

For the first time since the 2022 growing season, Vernon’s Davison Orchards will have peaches.

During the previous three winters, cold snaps dropped temperatures in the North Okanagan to below -30 C, killing the buds. Even temperatures around -25 C or -26 C could cause severe damage to the peach crops.

“We've had three years of looking after our peach trees, but only just to watch them grow leaves,” said Davison Orchards president Tom Davison.

“By the time we hit -31 C, everything was dead, but we were just very fortunate that the trees themselves came back."

Losing peach crops three years in a row also took a financial toll on the orchards, which doesn’t ship their products to wholesale.

“It's not just phoning up your wholesaler and saying, ‘I've got no crop this year.' It's every customer that comes through the door, we're explaining what happened and why the peaches are in short supply,” Davison said.

But with a moderate 2024-2025 winter season, Davison Orchards is currently spacing the peaches on the tree as they prepare them for harvest.

“We can get a really nice size at harvest time. So there's lots of work that has to go in. Of course, we’re praying for good weather because that's not in our control,” said Davidson.

“We try to field ripen everything as much as we possibly can. So by the time we're harvesting our peaches, they're quite ripe."

Davison added that the hot Okanagan heat helps give peaches their juice.

Davison Orchards will start harvesting their peaches in July and they pick all the way to the end of August.