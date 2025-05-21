Equipment failure knocked out power to thousands in Vernon, parts of Lake Country 

Photo: BC Hydro outages map BC Hydro reported several power outages in the Vernon area on Wednesday afternoon.

UPDATE 1:40 p.m.

BC Hydro crews have restored power to most of the customers affected by a series of outages this afternoon.

Only a small pocket of 10 properties in Vernon is still affected.

BC Hydro lists equipment failure as the cause of the outages that affected more than 8,800 customers.

ORIGINAL 1:33 p.m.

A series of power outages are impacting thousands of BC Hydro customers in the Vernon area and stretching south into Oyama.

More than 8,800 customers are without electricity.

The Vernon outages include the Middleton Mountain and Silver Star areas. Another outage stretches south of Vineyard Way past Pixie Beach in Lake Country.

BC Hydro says the cause of the outages is under investigation and crews are on-site working to pinpoint the problems and make repairs.