Vernon doctor issued reprimand for breaching conditions

Photo: Contributed Dr. Sharma has worked in general practice since 1992

A Vernon doctor has been issued another reprimand.

The College of Physicians and Surgeons of BC (CBSPC) issued a public notification for Dr. Ramesh Kumar Sharma. He practices at Main Street Skin and Lazer.

Dr. Sharma has admitted that he breached a condition of his practice when he examined female patients with a chaperone present that had not been approved by the regulator.

The incidents happened between November 2023 and January 2024, after CPSBC informed him that he must stop using unapproved staff members as chaperones.

Sharma was required to use chaperones that had been approved by the college in writing for complete physical examinations and all breast, pelvic, and sensitive examinations on female patients.

Sharma was issued a formal reprimand that became effective May 2.

In 2001, Sharma admitted to having sexual intercourse with a female patient in his office. He was penalized $1,000 and suspended for 12 months.

In 2007, he was sentenced by a B.C. court for aiding the suicide of 93-year-old Ruth Wolfe. The woman was suffering from heart problems and he prescribed her a deadly dose of drugs. He had his license revoked and received a conditional sentence of two years less a day to serve in the community.