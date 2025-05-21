Vernon basketball player brings home silver from FIBA 3x3 stop

Photo: Contributed Cassandra Brown (second from right) with teammates Paige Crozon, Saicha Grant-Allen, and Katherine Plouffe (left to right)

A professional basketball player from Vernon has picked up silver with Team Canada in Amsterdam.

Clarence Fulton graduate Cassandra Brown finished second in the FIBA 3x3 women’s event in the Netherlands, alongside Humboldt's Paige Crozon, Hamilton’s Saicha Grant-Allen and Edmonton’s Katherine Plouffe.

Team Canada won both group games handily, taking down Ireland 21-8 and Puerto Rico 21-12. Brown has a combined seven points and seven rebounds in both contests.

Canada then took down Czechia in the quarter-finals and Poland in the semi-finals to set up a gold medal match against the home country, the Netherlands.

The finals were back and forth with the contest tied at 10. The Dutch then went on a 9-1 scoring run to defeat the Canadians 20-11.

Brown had points and rebounds in the final three games. In the knockout rounds, Plouffe led Canada in rebounds with 20 and Crozon led in points with 20.



Amsterdam is the second stop of fifteen on the FIBA 3x3 circuit. Teams qualify for the finals based on their final ranking at the end of the regular season.

Team Canada’s next stop on the 3x3 tour will be in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, from June 18 to 19.

Contributed CBC Sports