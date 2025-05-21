Upcoming road closures set for Enderby

Photo: Contributed Diagram of upcoming road closures

The City of Enderby is notifying residents of upcoming road and parking lot closures.

From May 26 to 30, the parking lot north of City Hall will be closed. The smaller parking lot to the east will remain open. Intermittent closure will happen on Mill Ave. between Belvedere Street and George Street.

There will also be managed traffic flow on Highway 97A.

Emergency responders, school buses, and solid waste collection vehicles will be assisted by a traffic controls person to pass through the Mill Avenue work zone.

The closures are due to soil monitoring at several existing locations as well as drilling several additional monitoring wells for the same purpose.