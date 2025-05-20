Mounties looking for information on a suspect who stole an ATV then a truck in later confrontation with victim

Photo: Vernon RCMP Mounties looking for information on stolen truck, suspect.

An early morning break and enter in Vernon on Friday led to a stolen ATV chase through the North Okanagan and ended with a suspect stealing the victims truck in a confrontation between the two.

Mounties now say the incidents are being investigated.

Const. Chris Terleski with the Vernon RCMP says everything began on May 16 when police responded to a break and enter at a business in the 6300-block of Highway 97 Frontage Road in Vernon.

Suspects cut through a fence and stole a side-by-side ATV and a trailer carrying a child-sized quad. The trailer was later recovered, and the side by side was spotted driving first on Noble Canyon Road and later on Creighton Valley Road near Cherryville.

“During an attempt to recover the ATV, another person in a side by side attempted to stop the stolen ATV and collided with it, causing both to roll,” said Terleski in a news release.

“The owner of the stolen side by side arrived on scene and confronted the suspect. After a brief confrontation the suspect jumped in and stole the owner’s truck, which had been left running, and fled the scene.”

The stolen truck is a blue 2022 Ford F350 with BC licence plate RV7851 and was last seen towing a flatdeck trailer.

Anyone with information, or who has seen the vehicle, is asked to contact their local police or Crimestoppers.