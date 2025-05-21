ICBC ordered to pay massage, chiropractor bills for Vernon man

Photo: ICBC File photo of ICBC check-in desk.

ICBC has been ordered to pay a Vernon man's health-related treatment costs from a crash that happened in the summer of 2021.

According to tribunal documents, Bernard Alan Onderwater was in a motorcycle crash on July 4, 2021, in Sicamous. He was also involved in a second, unspecified crash on Aug. 5, 2023.

Onderwater took ICBC to the Civil Resolution Tribunal claiming he was entitled to both rehabilitation benefits and income replacement benefits.

He's self employed and claimed ICBC owed him the costs of hiring a person to replace him at his business.

Documents show Onderwater is receiving income replacement benefits for the second crash in August 2023. He sought the same amount for his first crash, but did not provide information about his income before the July 2021 crash and his claim was dismissed.

Onderwater did submit invoices for health-related treatments he received between Jan 5, 2022, and Aug. 2, 2023, and ICBC was ordered to reimburse the man for a to-be-determined amount based on provincial legislation setting out reimbursement caps.

Onderwater was also granted travel reimbursement, which ICBC must calculate.