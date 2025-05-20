Hearts for Paws: Okanagan Humane Society holding fundraiser for animals

The Okanagan Humane Society is raising funds for furry friends across the valley later this month.

OHS is hosting Hearts for Paws to fundraise for the society. The event is May 31 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Prestige Hotel in Vernon.

The night is to celebrate compassion, community and second chances for animals in the Okanagan. Rescued animals will be the stars of the evening and attend the event for supporters to meet and hear their stories.

“Sip on local wine, savour delicious appetizers, and mingle with fellow animal lovers, OHS volunteers, and some of the very animals whose lives you're helping to change,” reads the event page.

There will also be a live art experience where Coldstream-based artist Jordan Perkins will bring a masterpiece to life that night, bidding will then open to take the artwork home.

The event will also have live music from Vernon musician Brandon Schmor, as well as an auction lineup.

Items on auction include a golf outing, wine and charcuterie tasting experience, local art, wine packages, gift certificates to Okanagan restaurants and more. All items have been donated and 100 per cent of the proceeds will go directly to helping animals in need.

Tickets cost $54.58 per person and can be purchased online.