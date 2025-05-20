May long weekend a quiet one for Vernon Search and Rescue

Photo: VSAR May long weekend was quiet for VSAR

May long weekend, often called the unofficial start of summer, was a quiet one for Vernon Search and Rescue (VSAR).

VSAR did not respond to any calls over the May long weekend. Trevor Honigman with VSAR told Castanet the rainy weather kept people out of the back country.

Honigman told Castanet that VSAR could receive between two to four calls during the weekend.

“We were always ready to either get up into the mountains and hills or out onto the lakes to help people out,” said Honigman.

VSAR is a volunteer search and rescue service that has operated within the North Okanagan since 1960. VSAR assists first responders and their services are free of charge. They have items like snowmobiles, boats, ground search, and off-road vehicles to assist its operations.

When exploring the back country, Honigman recommends everyone be prepared for worst case scenarios, tips can be found on the AdventureSmart website. He also says adventurers should let family and friends know their backcountry itinerary before heading out.