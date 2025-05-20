75th anniversary event for W.L. Seaton Secondary rescheduled for this week

Photo: Facebook W.L. Seaton Secondary School

The 75th anniversary event at W.L. Seaton Secondary School has been rescheduled.

The event is now scheduled from 5 to 6 p.m. on May 22 at the school.

The original event meant to take place on May 15 was cancelled due to a school safety situation.

Students and staff were evacuated from the campus around 1:30 p.m. on May 15 and RCMP investigated the threats.

Normal school activities returned to normal as officers found no credible threat to the safety of the school.