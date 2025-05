Photo: Vernon RCMP Mounties are asking for help to find Louis Moreno Leggett.

Mounties are asking for the public’s help locating a Vernon resident.

Vernon RCMP say Louis Moreno Leggett, 31, was last seen in the city on May 7.

Leggett has black hair and brown eyes, is 5-feet-5-inches tall and weighs about 115 pounds.

Anyone with information about Leggett’s location, or who has seen or heard from him, is asked to call their local police or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.