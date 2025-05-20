262990
North Okanagan RCMP investigating Thursday shooting at Vernon home

Mounties are investigating a shooting at a home in Vernon on Thursday.

At about 1 a.m. on May. 15, BC Emergency Health Services asked Vernon RCMP for help after receiving a call someone had been shot at a residence on Stickle Road.

Officers responded to the residence where they found one person had suffered a gunshot wound. The victim sustained serious injuries and was transported to hospital.

Mounties told Castanet this appears to be a targeted event.

Police also responded to an earlier shooting in the area of Okanagan Hills Blvd, but Mounties are unsure whether the incidents are linked at this time.

