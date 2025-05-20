The process that goes into labelling bottles of liquor

Photo: Ben Low-On Canadian Food and Inspection Agency discusses how liquor bottles get their country of origin

According to the Canadian Food and Inspection Agency, all alcohol products that are manufactured outside of Canada must show that the product is imported.

This information can be provided by including the name and main place of business of the foreign manufacturer, the statement “imported for” of “imported by” followed by the name and principle place of business of the Canadian company, or the name and principal place of business of the Canadian company with the country of origin on the product.

Last week, President of the Craft Distillers Guild of British Columbia, Tyler Dyck told Castanet that he believes certain bottles of alcohol were being mislabelled as Canadian.

When it comes to labelling the country of origin on bottles of alcohol, it is up to the company to decide if they want to display that information. If companies add it, the information must be true.

But this choice does not apply to all types of liquors, wine, and in certain cases brandy are required to include the country of origin on all bottles.

When imported, wine and brandy require a country of origin statement. But domestically, only wine is required to label the country of origin.

When it comes to labelling alcohol bottles, liquors that are imported and then distilled, blended, and repackaged in Canada could be packaged to highlight the Canadian value added, like “Blended in Canada” or “Distilled and packaged in Canada.” In these cases, label claims must be truthful and not misleading.

Products are either labelled Made in Canada or Product of Canada- according to the Competition Bureau of Canada, the difference between the two involves ingredients origins and where processing was done.

Made in Canada claims are 51 per cent threshold of Canadian content, but should be accompanied by a statement indicating that the product contains imported content. Product of Canada claims are subject to a 98 per cent threshold.

In both cases, the last major transformation of a product must occur in Canada.