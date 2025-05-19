Wood chipping program avaliable for Electoral Area residents

Photo: Contributed The RDNO is encouraging residents to sign up for the wood chipping program

The RDNO is encouraging Electoral Area residents to sign up for the RDNO FireSmart Chipping Program.

The program was launched earlier this month to help residents reduce wildfire risks. The RDNO provides free chipping services for tree branches, shrubs and other woody debris.

“It encourages homeowners to clear their properties of potential fire hazards, promoting a safer environment for all,” states a press release.

The program is open to all residents in RDNO Electoral Areas B, C, D, E, or F.

Limited timeslots are available and each resident is eligible for one pick-up for the 2025 year. Residents can sign up for the program here.



