Enderby RV blaze quickly contained by fire crews

Fire crews made quick work of an RV blaze in Enderby.

Crews from the City of Enderby Fire Department were called to the scene of an RV on fire at Riverside RV Park and Campground around 12:05 p.m.

Crews were then on site and put out the fire by 12:35 p.m.

Fire Chief Richard Bastiaansen told Castanet the fire was contained to the single RV and no injuries were reported.