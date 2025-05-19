Parade takes centre stage for second day of the Falkland Stampede

Despite scattered showers, people lined the sides of Highway 97 for the Falkland Stampede parade.

The parade has been a tradition for the Stampede for the past 105 years.

“We actually have the privilege of shutting the highway down for half an hour so that we can have our parade. It goes all the way through town and then into the rodeo grounds,” said rodeo manager, Melissa Seaman.

The parade featured different floats from various Falkland and area businesses. Pieces of candy were also given to all the happy kids.

“It's our busiest day of the weekend, and we get people from all over the place coming to watch the parade and then enjoy the rodeo,” said Seaman.

The Falkland Stampede has been a May long weekend staple for the area since 1919. The three-day event also features a rodeo (bareback riding, breakaway roping, team roping, and barrel racing), cowboy church, and Sunday Morners Pancake Breakfast.

Monday is the last day of the stampede. The day will feature a breakfast at 8 a.m., heavy horse pull at 10 a.m., the rodeo at 1 p.m., and beer gardens from 12 p.m. until 7 p.m.

More information about the Stampede can be found here.