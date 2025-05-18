Vernon's Briteland Holdings now under new ownership

Photo: CF North Okanagan Joanne and Dave Weatherill, the previous owners of Briteland Holdings.

A store that has been part of Vernon’s downtown since the 1980s is now under new ownership.

Rusty Spur, which sells farm feed, supplements, farm and veterinary supplies, as well as equine products are the new owners of the downtown country store, Briteland Holdings.

"We are very excited to bring what people love about Rusty Spur and also what people love about Briteland together to serve farms of all sizes, and pets and animals of all types throughout the North Okanagan,” said co-owner, Stuart Anderson.

Dave and Joanne Weatherill opened Briteland in 1984. Over the last four decades, Briteland grew to fill its entire 13,000 sq. ft plus building with a wide range of agricultural feed and supplies. There was also a separate division offering different types of janitorial and food services.

“We appreciate all the love and support over the years. We’re so grateful for all those of you who found us. We’re excited for Stuart and Andrea, and we’re excited to see the next chapter at this store,” said the previous owner, Joanne Weatherill.

Both Briteland and Rusty Spur have won various awards from both the Lumby and Vernon Chamber of Commerce's.