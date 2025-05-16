Vernon RCMP are searching for two suspects in attempted robbery with axe

Photo: Chelsey Mutter Vernon RCMP are investigating after an attempted robbery using a small axe in the downtown core.

Vernon RCMP are investigating an attempted robbery using a small axe at a business in the downtown core.

Const. Chris Terleski said on Thursday, May 15 just after 3 p.m., police received a report of a panic alarm at a business in the 3000-block of 30th Ave.

“Frontline officers immediately responded to the area and learned two men had attempted to rob a business at the location,” Terleski said in a press release.

“According to staff, one of the men entered the business armed with a small axe and moved toward a display case. An employee confronted and managed to deter the would-be robber, who then fled the store.”

Terleski said police conducted “extensive patrols” in the area, but were unable to locate either of the suspects who were wearing black pants and black hoodies.

“Police are continuing their investigation and will be canvassing for video from businesses in the area,” Terleski said.

Anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed the incident, or has information that may help the investigation, is asked to contact the RCMP at 250-545-7171 and quote file #2025-7370.