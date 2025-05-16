Vernon's Gallery Vertigo is hosting a benefit concert May 24

Photo: Gallery Vertigo DeAnna Josephson, left, and Rose Kirchner will perform at Vernon's Gallery Vertigo May 24.

Vernon's Gallery Vertigo is hosting a benefit concert featuring singer-songwriters DeAnna Josephson and Rose Kirchner.

Tickets for the May 24 concert are $20 in advance at the gallery or at the door.

Josephson and Kirchner will play an evening of alt/folk/county at Gallery Vertigo to benefit the North Okanagan Artists Alternative.

The concert runs from 6 to 8 p.m. at the gallery, 2901 30th Ave.

Josephson is a singer-songwriter based in Vernon who possesses a voice best described as “woodsmoke and wonder,” with a twist of Nashville.

Kirchner’s song "Fireweed" has been featured on CBC radio and in the Yukon Women in Music compilation album. She is a Vancouver Island Music Award Nominee for the folk/roots category.

