City of Vernon Rock Slope Stabilization Project in several parts of town

Photo: City of Vernon Apex Drive slope work.

Starting Tuesday, May 20 until June 3 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., there will be intermittent 30-minute road closures on Eastside Road due to rock scaling and excavation for the Rock Slope Stabilization Project.

Beginning June 4, additional short-term traffic interruptions will be in effect for the 3100 - 35 Street and Apex Drive.

Residents should plan their commutes around the road closures over the next two weeks. Work is being done Monday through Saturday.

The following construction schedule is subject to change due to the contractor’s schedule and other external factors:

May 20-23, 9730-9734 Eastside Road

May 24-27, 9600 Eastside Road

May 28 - June 3, 9483 Eastside Road

June 4 – 6, 3100 block of 35 Street (road closure)

June 9 – 11, Apex Drive (single-lane alternating traffic)

“The project is scheduled to be completed this spring, but a portion of the work may be deferred until the fall,” the city said in a press release.

For up-to-date construction information, click here.