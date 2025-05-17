Still time to get in on the Kalamalka Rotary Charity Golf Classic

Photo: Pixabay The Kalamalka Rotary Charity Golf Classic goes June 5 at the Vernon Golf and Country Club.

Imagine driving your own street-legal golf cart made by Similo Customs.

That dream could become a reality at the fourth annual Kalamalka Rotary Charity Golf Classic.

Held at the Vernon Golf and Country Club June 5, the custom golf cart is one of several prizes being offered at the fundraising event.

Golf Classic committee chair Jacqueline Rivard said the tourney is a way to support the community while enjoying an entertaining day on the links, look no further.

“We have golfers who return year after year, simply because participating is so much fun and such excellent value. In addition to 18 holes of golf with a cart at the beautiful Vernon Golf & Country Club, participants receive lunch, dinner, as well as gifts, prizes, and entertainment on virtually every hole,” she said.

“Our sponsors work hard to make sure that in addition to raising crucial funds for our designated charity, North Okanagan Starfish Program, all those who join us enjoy a wonderful day of golf, laughter and camaraderie.”

There are still a few spots available, either individually or as a foursome. To register click here.

“If you are a business owner who wants to demonstrate your corporate philanthropy, there are still sponsorship and hole sponsorship opportunities available, and donations to the silent auction are welcomed,” Rivard said.

For more information on how to be involved in the community fundraising event, contact [email protected].