Vernon's Polson Market returns tonight

Photo: Instagram/Polson Night Market Popular Friday evening market returns to Vernon May 16.

Vernon’s Polson Park market returns tonight.

Organizers say more than 1,000 people are expected to attend the first night market of the season. The event takes place at Polson Park every Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. beginning tonight.

“Join us at Polson Park for an evening filled with delicious food truck fare, an incredible mix of artisan vendors, and a lively atmosphere you won't want to miss,” reads a release from organizers. “From handmade goods to tasty treats, there’s something for everyone.”

Tonight's market will have two musical performers. Kicking off the performances is Duane Marchand, followed by a father-daughter musical duo, Melodaddy.

There will also be a salsa dance demo and mini lesson, plus local performer Evan the Juggler.

People are encouraged to bring a blanket and stretch out on the grass to take in the evening.