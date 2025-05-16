Threat against W.L. Seaton not credible: Vernon RCMP

Photo: Facebook W.L. Seaton Secondary School was evacuated Thursday, but school activities have since resumed.

Vernon RCMP found no credible threat to the safety of W.L. Seaton Secondary School after it was evacuated Thursday afternoon.

Const. Chris Terleski with the Vernon RCMP said at about 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Mounties received a report of a threat made against the high school.

School staff began an evacuation of the school to ensure staff and student safety. Frontline officers attended the school to help the evacuation and investigate.

“Our top priority is the safety and security of our schools,” said Terleski. “We understand situations like this can cause concern and recognize the impact they have on the overall feeling of safety in our community.”

He said threats like this are taken very seriously and Mounties are continuing to investigate the matter.

Normal school activities have resumed as officers found there was no credible threat to the school safety.