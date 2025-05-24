Charity golf tournament raising funds to get food to kids in need

Photo: Kal Rotary file photo File photo showcasing funds raised at a previous golf tournament.

The 4th annual Kalamalka Rotary Charity Golf tournament is teeing off June 5th at the Vernon Golf and Country Club and a street-legal golf cart by Similo Customs is up for grabs.

“We have golfers who return year after year, simply because participating is so much fun and such excellent value," said Jacqueline Rivard with the golf classic.

"In addition to 18 holes of golf with a cart at the beautiful Vernon Golf & Country Club, participants receive lunch, dinner, as well as gifts, prizes, and entertainment on virtually every hole."

The event starts at 1 p.m. and will include a BBQ lunch, golf kicks off at 2 p.m. with a shotgun start followed by the silent auction.

The tournament is raising funds for the Vernon Kalamalka Starfish Society, a group that provides a bag of food for school children in need each week through the school year.

There are still spaces to register for the tournament, registration and donation information can be found online.