Vernon News  

Awaken Inquiry and Adventure Okanagan hosting event about outdoor education

Outdoor learning

Awaken Inquiry and Adventure Okanagan is hosting an event with professional adventurer Adam Shoalts.

Shoalts has been named one of the “greatest living explorers” by Canadian Geographic and is the author of five national bestselling books.

Shoalts is a national spokesperson for outdoor education and will be presenting via Zoom about what impact outdoor education has on shaping our future.

The presentation will be played at the Main Gallery in the Okanagan Science Centre on May 22nd. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the presentation starts at 6 p.m.

Entry is free, but donations are encouraged. Registration information can be found here.

