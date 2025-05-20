Vernon homeowners sued by delivery driver over driveway maintenance negligence

Photo: Chelsey Mutter A food delivery driver is suing two Vernon homeowners.

A food delivery driver is suing two Vernon homeowners–claiming he was injured due to hazardous cracks in the driveway.

William Creed Woods filed a notice of claim earlier this month, alleging he tripped and fell while bringing food to Shawn Allan Whiting and Shawna Lee Neufeld’s home on May 14, 2023.

The fall caused physical injuries to Woods' left knee and shoulder, as well as insomnia, depression, and difficulty walking.

According to the claim, Whiting and Neufeld's negligence caused the condition of the driveway. Also named in the suit are ABC Company and a John Doe, unknown to Woods, both of whom he says were responsible for maintaining the driveway alongside the homeowners.

Woods is suing Whiting and Neufeld for general damages for pain and permanent physical disability as well as loss of income, the amounts of which are unspecified.