105th annual Falkland Stampede kicks off today

For the 105th year, it is time for the Falkland Stampede.

The three day rodeo kicks off Saturday and will feature all manner of rodeo fair from bronc riding to calf roping and the fan favourite bull riding.

Melissa Seaman, rodeo manager, said some of the best cowpokes on the rodeo circuit will be in Falkland for the Canadian Professional Rodeo Association event.

“Everyone is competing to make it to the Canadian rodeo finals in Edmonton,” Seaman said.

The competition takes place today, Sunday and Monday. The parade also takes place Sunday starting at 12:30 p.m. with the stampede dance being held Saturday and Sunday evenings.

Trick riders will keep the crowd entertained during half time and crowd-pleasing kids sheep riding is making a return this year.

“They try to ride a sheep across the arena,” Seaman said. “It's very entertaining.”

