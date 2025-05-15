Vernon RCMP investigating shooting incident at The Rise

Photo: File photo Vernon RCMP are investigating a shooting at The Rise.

Const. Chris Terleski said on Wednesday, May 14, at about 11:30 p.m., police responded to a report of a shooting that took place on Okanagan Hills Boulevard in Vernon.

“The investigation has determined that the incident stemmed from an earlier assault that took place between a man and woman in a vehicle while parked at a pullout on the road,” Terleski said in an email. “Following the altercation, a male suspect returned to the scene and allegedly fired a weapon several times.”

The suspect was later located and arrested safely and without further incident by police in the Falkland area.

The 33-year old man is currently in police custody and will be held until he makes his initial court appearance

Castanet reported a male was arrested at a gas station in Falkland Thursday morning, but no link between the two incidents has been confirmed.