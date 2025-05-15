262719
Vernon News  

Vernon RCMP investigating shooting incident at The Rise

Shooting at The Rise

- | Story: 550694

Vernon RCMP are investigating a shooting at The Rise.

Const. Chris Terleski said on Wednesday, May 14, at about 11:30 p.m., police responded to a report of a shooting that took place on Okanagan Hills Boulevard in Vernon.

“The investigation has determined that the incident stemmed from an earlier assault that took place between a man and woman in a vehicle while parked at a pullout on the road,” Terleski said in an email. “Following the altercation, a male suspect returned to the scene and allegedly fired a weapon several times.”

The suspect was later located and arrested safely and without further incident by police in the Falkland area.

The 33-year old man is currently in police custody and will be held until he makes his initial court appearance

Castanet reported a male was arrested at a gas station in Falkland Thursday morning, but no link between the two incidents has been confirmed.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
NEW
Post a Comment


More Vernon News

RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >


255736


Real Estate
5143626
#19-3800 Gallaghers Pinnacle Way
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$1,249,000
more details


Send us your News Tips!


256386


Shuswap BC SPCA Featured Pet

Zurich
Zurich Shuswap BC SPCA >


257466


TheTango.net
Afternoon Wholesomeness

Afternoon Wholesomeness

Galleries | May 15, 2025
The Tango

Ashley Greene reunites with Peter Facinelli

Showbiz | May 15, 2025
The Tango

Hilarious dog commentary

Must Watch | May 15, 2025
The Tango

Good humans

Must Watch | May 15, 2025
The Tango

Crochet Creations

Galleries | May 15, 2025


North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
260485