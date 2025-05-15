W.L. Seaton evacuated Thursday after potential threat

Photo: Facebook W.L. Seaton Secondary School was evacuated Thursday.

Vernon RCMP are investigating a potential security threat at W.L. Seaton Secondary School, according to the school district.

Supt. Karla Mitchell told Castanet in an email that the school was evacuated as a precaution after staff received alerts of a potential safety concern.

RCMP and district staff have been supervising and ensuring all safety measures have been taken.

"Ensuring the safety of our students is our top priority," said Mitchell in the email. "Both the RCMP and the school district have been collaborating closely to manage the situation and maintain a safe environment for everyone during the evacuation. "

She said Mounties are continuing to investigate. Castanet has reached out to Vernon RCMP for more information.

W.L Seaton was meant to hold a 75th year celebration this evening which has been postponed.