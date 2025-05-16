Community notices appear in Vernon, warning public about child sex offender

Photo: Facebook/Ryan Dyer Community notice signs have popped up around Greater Vernon.

About a month after a former Vernon teacher officially finished his penitentiary sentence for sex crimes involving young boys, signs began popping up around the city warning people of his presence and past crimes.

Anoop Singh Klair, 43, was sentenced to 3.5 years in federal prison in September of 2021 for sexual assault with a weapon and three counts sexual interference with a person under 14.

The offences took place between 1995 and 2003, when Kalir was between 19 and 23. The four victims were between 9 and 13. Klair worked as a teacher in B.C. between 2007 and 2018.

Klair’s sentence came to an end on March 14, but he's been on full parole since October of 2022.

Parole documents show that Klair still denied committing his offences at the time of his parole hearing.

“You said that you did not sexually abuse anyone and that you believe the victims were motivated by a desire to get money from you and because they were jealous of your success,” a Parole Board of Canada decision reads.

Klair completed one sex offender program in May of 2022 despite his unwillingness to admit responsibility. He was granted both day and full parole due to his low risk to re-offend.

When sentenced, Klair was prohibited from possessing firearms for life and ordered to stay away from his victims. He was also required to submit a sample of his DNA to police for inclusion in a national criminal database.

He was not put on any conditions requiring he stay away from parks for playgrounds. That's because 18 years passed between the offences and Klair's sentencing, during which time he was working as a teacher in schools.

Klair was barred for five years from seeking any type of position of trust or authority over children younger than 16.

Const. Chris Terleski with the Vernon RCMP said Mounties have been notified and are aware of the signs.