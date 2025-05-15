Vernon residents rally Thursday to stop cull of 399 Edgewood ostriches

Photo: Darren Handschuh Gena Barzan, right, organized a rally Thursday to stop the cull of 399 ostriches.

A group of protesters gathered at Vernon's Polson Park Thursday to decry the slaughter of 399 ostriches.

In what has become a national flashpoint for what some are calling government over reach, the operators of Universal Ostrich Farms Inc., have been fighting a Canada Food Inspection Agency order to cull the entire herd of the big birds after the avian bird flu was found in a few of the birds several months ago.

Owner Karen Espersen has lost court battles to save the birds and CFIA officials are planning to kill the birds at an unspecified date.

But Espersen is not giving up, and has asked people to “come and surround our farm so CFIA cannot come kill these beautiful, healthy animals.”

Gena Barzan, who operates the Vernon Animal Auxiliary Thrift store and is a passionate animal advocate, organized the Vernon rally is solidarity with Espersen.

She said under the current system, if “one or two birds” are sick they cull the entire herd.

“This is a policy we need to change in Canada. This is not right,” Barzan said, adding ostriches are being studied in Japan for their health benefits to people.

Newly elected Conservative MP Scott Anderson visited the farm for the second time Wednesday.

“My team is working on a plan to save the ostriches while satisfying the requirements of the Canadian Food Inspection Agency. I will be formally asking the CFIA to hold off on the cull tomorrow morning while we explore the possibility of saving the ostriches for further immunology research,” Anderson posted on Facebook Thursday.

“I have been in consultation with numerous academics and scientists, including but not limited to Dr. Steve Pelech (tenured professor and founding scientist of the Biomedical Research Centre at UBC), and Dr. Jeff Wilson (Guelph University, veterinarian with doctorates in avian pathology and dairy cattle epidemiology). While I am no scientist in the hard sciences, these folks are, and all of them say that a cull is unnecessary and that the birds and eggs are extremely valuable research subjects.”

Barzan said for those who can not make it to the Edgewood farm in support of the birds, there are still things they can do. She said people should reach out to elected officials and voice their opposition.

For regular updates, go to Espersen's Facebook page.