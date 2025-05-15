Mounties appear to have one man surrounded at Falkland Canco gas station

Photo: Ben Low-On Mounties appear to be focusing their attention on one man at Falkland gas station.

Police officers appear to have apprehended a man in Falkland's Canco gas station parking lot at about 11:55 a.m. Thursday morning.

Video from Castanet reporter Ben Low-On shows a man laying facedown on the pavement with his hands behind his back.

At least four cop cars can be seen surrounding a black pickup truck beside the man with officers looking into the vehicle.

Cars appear to be blocking the truck from leaving the Canco parking lot.

The reason for the police presence are unknown at this time. Castanet has reached out to North Okanagan RCMP for more information, this story will be updated when more information is known.