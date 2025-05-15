Investigating threat at Enderby school: North Okanagan RCMP

Photo: Google Street View Mounties are investigating a threat against A.L. Fortune Secondary School.

Mounties are investigating a threat which closed an Enderby high school Wednesday afternoon.

On May 14 at about 1 p.m., North Okanagan RCMP received a report of an unspecified threat directed at the secondary school in Enderby. A.L. Fortune is the only secondary school in Enderby.

Mounties attended the school to help staff and ensure students and staff were safe. As a precaution, the school was dismissed early and students were moved to an alternate location for pickup.

"A complete and thorough investigation has been conducted and at this point, no credible evidence has been found that would substantiate the threat," said Const. Chris Terleski with the RCMP.

"Any potential risk to the safety of our schools are treated with the highest of priority and we want to thank everyone for their assistance and co-operation."

It's the second known threat against the school in about six months. In December 2024, Mounties investigated another threat which limited access to the school.