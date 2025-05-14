Photo: Facebook Rally planned for Vernon's Polson Park Thursday to save Edgewood ostriches.

A rally to save 400 ostriches is planned from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday in Vernon's Polson Park.

Organizers say the rally is for those who can not make it to the Edgwood-area ostrich farm in support of the farm operators who has been fighting the cull order for months.

The ostriches were ordered killed last year after avian flu was found among a few of the big birds.

Operators of the farm made an impassioned plea for help and to “surround” the farm to save the birds that are scheduled to be killed over the next four days.

Universal Ostrich Farms Inc. owner Karen Espersen asked in a Facebook video for the community to help stop the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) from killing the birds suspected of having avian flu.

Federal Court Justice Russel Zinn ruled Tuesday to uphold a Dec. 31, 2024 order to have the birds killed due to the detection of avian flu.

“We need people to come and surround our farm so CFIA cannot come kill these beautiful, healthy animals,” Espersen posted around noon on Tuesday from her farm. “We need people to come to our farm today and stand up and do something.”

The order to have the birds killed has attracted the attention of hundreds of supporters, both in-person and online, who have financially supported the farm's legal fund and held rallies to save the ostriches.

“If we don’t stand for this, if we don’t pull together and we don’t save all of these beautiful happy, healthy animals, then what kind of world have we become?” Espersen asked in her statement.

A report from The Canadian Press Wednesday afternoon said around 40 supporters have arrived on scene at Universal Ostrich Farms in anticipation of a possible showdown with federal authorities.

Katie Pasitney, whose parents own the farm said the family is vowing to fight for the survival of the ostriches through legal means, and has seen supporters to their cause call in from across Canada and the United States.

B.C. Premier David Eby said the province has been frustrated by the actions of the CFIA, and while they understand the need to contain the avian flu, there’s a lack of ability to evaluate on a case-by-case basis.

The federal court ruling said the family could be compensated to a maximum of $3,000 for each bird.

- with files from Timothy Schafer