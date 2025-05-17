Vernon's Ken Holland named new General Manager of LA Kings

Photo: The Canadian Press Vernon's Ken Holland is joining the LA Kings.

Vernon’s Ken Holland has been named the new general manager of the LA Kings the 10th ever in franchise history.

Holland will oversee the day-to-day hockey operations for the National Hockey League organization.

“His track record of success is undeniable and after our conversations with him, we were clearly convinced he was the right person for us at this time. He has the experience to lead us on the proper path that will help us win now and compete for the Stanley Cup,” said club president Luc Robitaille in a press release.

Holland is the fifth-winningest general manager in NHL history. He has accumulated an all-time regular season record of 1,145-644-272 over his 26 seasons with the Detroit Red Wings (1997-2019) and Edmonton Oilers (2019-2024).

As a general manager, he led the Red Wings to three Stanley Cup championships, four Presidents Trophies, 10 division championships and five regular-season conference titles.

Holland managed the Edmonton Oilers to five consecutive post-season births and a Stanley Cup finals appearance in 2024.

This past season, he worked as a consultant for the NHL’s Hockey Operations Department.

Holland also has experience on the international stage. He served on several management staffs for Hockey Canada including the gold medal efforts of 2010 and 2014.

Holland has a short stint in the NHL as a player. He played in four games with the Detroit Red Wings and Hartford Whalers before retiring after the 1984-1985 season.