Armstrong man sentenced to six months jail for violent incidents involving ex-girlfriend

Photo: Chelsey Mutter/file photo Christopher Wynne will spend 42 more days in jail.

An Armstrong man who impulsively attacked his ex's male friend was sentenced Wednesdsay to six months in jail.

Christopher Wynne, 45, was in Vernon provincial court facing 10 charges. He pleaded guilty to one count each of being unlawfully in a dwelling/house, assault with a weapon, assault, mischief and breach of a bail order.

The charges stem from two incidents revolving around his ex-girlfriend — someone Wynne’s lawyer Laura McPheeters said he has a “complicated and obviously somewhat messy relationship with.”

Court heard the first incident took place on March 28, 2024, when Wynne and his co-accused, who's yet to face his own trial, entered his ex-girlfriend's house. The men focussed their assault on one man inside the home, who was described as a friend of Wynne's ex.

Wynne was armed with a blunt weapon and some sort of metal object. During the attack, his ex-girlfriend was injured while attempting to take the weapons from him.

In the second incident, Wynne was in an apparent drug-induced psychosis when he threw a rock at a window on his ex's vehicle.

Judge Clarke Burnett accepted a joint submission from McPheeters and Crown prosecutor Dan McLaughlin for a six-month jail sentence. With credit for time served, Wynne will spend 42 more days behind bars.

Following his jail time, Wynne will be required to abide by a 12-month probation order.

Wynne’s ex-girlfriend asked for a previously-instated no-contact order to be lifted. McLaughlin said the two share a hobby farm and the order has caused her financial strain.

“She says that this incident was a result of a misunderstanding, that Mr. Wynne acted on impulse and irrationality,” said McLaughlin.

Instead, Wynne was ordered to only communicate with his ex with her consent. If she revokes that, he must leave her alone.

McLaughlin said co-accused Matthew Baum is in the process of re-election and his matter will be dealt with at a future date.