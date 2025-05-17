Intersection 'remains safe': Ministry of Transportation and Transit

Photo: Ben Low-On Intersection "remains safe" according to Ministry of Transportation and Transit

Despite recent concerns, B.C.'s Ministry of Transportation and Transit says the intersection at McLeod Road and Highway 97A “remains safe.”

Armstrong and Spallumcheen residents raised concerns about the intersection following a crash Tuesday morning, which sent one person to hospital.

MOTT is working with RCMP in its investigation into the incident.

“While the intersection remains safe, the ministry is working with the Township of Spallumcheen to explore long-term improvement options for Highway 97A between McLeod Road and Mountain View Road, aimed at improving access onto and off the highway,” stated the Ministry in a comment to Castanet.

The ministry did not provide specific examples of what currently makes the intersection safe.

According to ICBC, two accidents have occurred at the intersection between 2019 and 2023, including one that caused injury or death.

The ministry also encourages people to exercise caution when entering and exiting the highway, especially during the busy summer season.