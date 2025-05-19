Vernon's Allan Brooks Nature Centre celebrating 25 years

Photo: ANBC Allan Brooks Nature Centre holding anniversary event.

The Allan Brooks Nature Centre (ABNC) is inviting the public to a 25th Anniversary Wine & Cheese Celebration.

The celebration is June 12 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the nature centre off of Commonage Road.

The event will have local wines, artisanal cheeses and views atop the nature centre grounds. Presentations and guided cheese tastings will be led by Canada’s own cheese ambassador, David Beaudoin.

“This evening is about honouring the dedication of our community, volunteers, educators, and supporters who’ve helped make ABNC a cornerstone of environmental education in the region,” said Executive Director Cheryl Hood.

Ticket information can be found here.