Coldstream company innovating classic board games with their own creations

Ben Low-On

North Okanagan’s Coldstream Games are trying to reinvigorate board games with their own creations.

CFO and designer Randy Fehr and his wife have run Coldstream Games since 2018. His inspiration for the company comes from his childhood.

“There wasn't a lot. So I used to take those games and just modify them, make them more what I wanted. I would add more to it,” Fehr told Castanet.

“There's always more you can do. New mechanics, people are always loving that in games."

To date, Coldstream Games has produced two main board games — Klondike and The Heist. Fehr has also recently added multiple 3D printers to help build items for games like Dungeons and Dragons.

“I decided to do that with a 3D printer, because I can do my own 3D design. Being able to print the pieces so we could try them out and see how they worked,” Fehr said.

Fehr told Castanet that adding different types of board games to the market can help keep people coming back to them in a world dominated by video games.

“It's the physical getting together with people and sitting down and playing a game. So there's definitely still a huge following behind the board games,” said Fehr.

Coldstream Game’s products can be found online or at various farmers' markets or comic con events, more information can be found on their website.