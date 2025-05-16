249496
Vernon News  

Coldstream establishes regulations to protect people and properties from fires

Bylaw to protect from fire

- | Story: 550450

The District of Coldstream passed a new and improved bylaw in an effort to protect people and property from fire.

At their regular meeting May 12, Coldstream council reviewed the bylaw that states “a municipality has the fundamental powers to impose the requirements in relation to municipal services, fireworks and explosives and to the health, safety or protection of persons or property.”

The district has the ability to authorize the municipal fire chief to conduct fire-related inspections and prevention as well as introduce regulations the actions of people at or near fires in an effort to prevent and control fires

The district's protective services manager will keep operating guidelines to ensure organization administration and that objectives of the fire department are met.

The guidelines will address, among other matters:

  • The use, care and protection of district property, apparatus and equipment;
  • The conduct and discipline of members while working for the fire department;
  • The development of standardized proficiency criteria and training requirements for each position in the department;
  • The development of a standardized incident command and accountability system ensuring training and proficiency requirements of each member are readily apparent to an officer in charge;
  • The operation of an occupational health and safety program and joint committee/worker representative system.

The fire chief will assume command at all incidents or designate an officer in charge to act in their place.

To read the full bylaw, click here.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
NEW
Post a Comment


More Vernon News

RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >


258122


Real Estate
5150193
#14 - 1470 Harvey Avenue
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$649,000
more details


Send us your News Tips!


250681


Shuswap BC SPCA Featured Pet

Veronica & Betty
Veronica & Betty Shuswap BC SPCA >


262947


TheTango.net
Funny cows

Funny cows

Must Watch | May 16, 2025
The Tango

Richard Gadd felt 'intolerable pressure'

Showbiz | May 16, 2025
The Tango

Doorbell

Must Watch | May 16, 2025
The Tango

Friday morning awesomeness- May 16, 2025

Daily Dose | May 16, 2025
The Tango

Suzanne Vega regrets Prince snub

Showbiz | May 16, 2025


North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
255196
257612