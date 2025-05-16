Coldstream establishes regulations to protect people and properties from fires

Photo: File photo The District of Coldstream has passed a bylaw to establish regulations for the protection of persons and properties from fires.

The District of Coldstream passed a new and improved bylaw in an effort to protect people and property from fire.

At their regular meeting May 12, Coldstream council reviewed the bylaw that states “a municipality has the fundamental powers to impose the requirements in relation to municipal services, fireworks and explosives and to the health, safety or protection of persons or property.”

The district has the ability to authorize the municipal fire chief to conduct fire-related inspections and prevention as well as introduce regulations the actions of people at or near fires in an effort to prevent and control fires

The district's protective services manager will keep operating guidelines to ensure organization administration and that objectives of the fire department are met.

The guidelines will address, among other matters:

The use, care and protection of district property, apparatus and equipment;

The conduct and discipline of members while working for the fire department;

The development of standardized proficiency criteria and training requirements for each position in the department;

The development of a standardized incident command and accountability system ensuring training and proficiency requirements of each member are readily apparent to an officer in charge;

The operation of an occupational health and safety program and joint committee/worker representative system.

The fire chief will assume command at all incidents or designate an officer in charge to act in their place.

To read the full bylaw, click here.