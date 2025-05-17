Vernon, Armstrong students plant trees at Armstrong wetland project

Photo: Armstrong Wetland Association Michele Hill and Kim Fulton speak to young visitors about the wetland planting event.

A new wetland in Armstrong is proving a valuable learning aid for area students.

Grade 10-11 Biology students from Pleasant Valley Secondary School in Armstrong and the Awaken Inquiry and Adventure Okanagan group from Vernon’s Clarence Fulton Secondary School gathered at the downtown Armstrong green space to plant a “pocket” forest on site at the wetland restoration project.

At the end of the day, 115 native trees and shrubs were planted in one day.

The day began at Huculak Park where students gathered to meet with BC Wildlife Federation (BCWF) representatives and local organizers.

But before things got started, a parade of young people from a local day care centre passed by. They were invited onto the planting site at the nearby Okanagan Street wetland where biologists Michele Hill and Marge Sidney told them about what was planned for the day.

Kim Fulton, a local environmentalist, gave each young visitor a Lorax sticker. Meanwhile back at the park, BCWF conservation biologists Erika Kolli and Becky Dodge spoke to the high school students, sharing insights into their careers and explaining the vital role wetlands play in biodiversity, water filtration, and climate resilience.

The high school volunteers then proceeded to the wetland, where they learned about the ongoing enhancement project and the significance of planting a mini-forest as part of the broader goal to diversify the local habitat.

Highlights of the work completed to date include last winter’s pond excavation and the creation of a large hummock on site.

In teams, students began digging at pre-determined locations, placing the trees and shrubs in soil which included a custom mix of biochar, sand, compost and mycorrhizal fungi to support the young plants in their new environment. It was suggested that each time they finished placing a plant, they raise a cheer - so throughout the morning there were random cheers on the hummock adding to the overall fun of the day.

“I believe that all the cheering and positive attitudes of everyone here will help the plants to survive and grow,” said Jill de la Salle, president of the Armstrong Wetlands Association.

The mini-forest will continue to be monitored and watered through the summer months.